2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic Variant Price Today: Specs & Manual Price Here

Mahindra officially launched the brand new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in India in June 2022 at a starting range of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is to be noted that the company had revealed the prices of the SUV's manual variants only, during the launch. Now, Mahindra is all set to announce the prices of the Scorpio-N automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims. As per the latest updates, the company is set to reveal the prices today, on Thursday, 21 July.

