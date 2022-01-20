BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers

BSNL, the State-run telecom operator of India has recently launched some outstanding prepaid plans that has been attracting customers. Hence, read more to know full details of BSNL's prepaid plans as well as its latest plans of 2022.

List of BSNL prepaid recharge plans 2022

BSNL Recharge PriceBenefitsValidityPlans Name
Rs.1982GB/DAY50 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1,4982GB/DAY365 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.132GB Data1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.943GB Data75 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.485GB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.982GB/DAY22 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.681.5GB/DAY14 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.162GB Data1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.98Unlimited Data22 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.752GB Data50 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.5610GB Data10 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.398Unlimited Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.25170GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.5610GB Data10 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.7015GB Data90 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.73200MB Data21 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1394GB Data25 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.15140GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.447100GB Data60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.5610GB Data10 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.73200MB Data21 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.972GB/DAY18 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.2412.7GB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.29500MB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.5610GB10 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.192GB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.44750GB60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.192GB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.31150MB3 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.447100GB60 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.162GB1 DayData Vouchers
Rs.27150MB3 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.33200MB5 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.2412.5GB/DAY Data 30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.68500MB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.199500MB Data30 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.1,49891GB Data365 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.3981GB Data28 DaysData Vouchers
Rs.107.47 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5039.37 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.10081.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.220220 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.2014.95 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.300251.24 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.500420.73 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.3022.42 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.4030.90 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6047.85 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.7056.32 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.8064.80 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.9073.27 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.11090.22 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.12098.69 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.150124.12 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.200166.49 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.550550 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,000844.46 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,1001,100 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.2,0002,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.3,0003,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5,0004,234.29 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0005,081.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.200164.49 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.500500 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,0001,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.5,0005,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0006,000 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.300251.23 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.1,000844.45 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.6,0005,084.75 TalktimeNATOPUP
Rs.18Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.23Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.27Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.41Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.57Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.19Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.22Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.27Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.41Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.16Talktime - NA18 DaysISD Pack
Rs.24Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.18Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.23Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.16Talktime - NA18 DaysISD Pack
Rs.65Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.43Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack
Rs.25Talktime - NA30 DaysISD Pack

BSNL Low cost data plans

BSNL has introduced three low cost data plans that offer data for less than Rs 20. These plans include up to 2GB of data, with a 1 day validity that can be used by customers for emergency purposes. However, users must note that the internet speed of these plans is 3G and they are not available for all circles.

BSNL Rs 13 Data Voucher

This prepaid data plan is priced only at Rs 13. What's even better is that this plan gives users high-speed internet, offering a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 1 day. However, users must note that this plan does not provide any other additional benefits aside from those mentioned.

BSNL Rs 16 Data Voucher

This is another cost effective prepaid plan by BSNL retailing only at Rs 16. It offers a total of 2GB data with a validity period of 1 day. However, users must note that it doesn’t offer any other benefits such as SMS or Voice calls and is available only in select circles.

BSNL Rs 19 Data Voucher

This recharge plan costing only Rs 19 offers users 2GB of high speed 3G data with a validity period of 1 day. However, this too does not have any additional benefits such as SMS or Voice calling. Customers must note that this is available only in certain circles.

BSNL Rs. 184 Prepaid recharge plan

This BSNL prepaid recharge plan prcied at Rs 184 offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Alongside this, BSNL also offers free access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) and the Lystn Podcast service throughout the 28 day validity period.

BSNL Rs 185 Prepaid Recharge Plan

This BSNL prepaid recharge plan prcied at Rs 185 offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Alongside this, users will also get free access to PRBT and the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service for 28 days.

BSNL Rs 186 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Similar to the Rs 184 and Rs 185 pre paid plans, the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days.

Alongside this, the plan also offers customers free access to PRBT for 28 days as well as free access to the Hardy Games service by One 97 Communication throughout the validity period.

BSNL Rs 347 Prepaid Recharge Plan

This BSNL plan priced at Rs 347 offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for a validity period of 56 days. In addition to this, it also gives users free access to the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service with the same 56 day validity period.

So if you are someone who runs out of daily data limits on their prepaid sim or who forgets to recharge your phone, these cost effective BSNL plans are ideal for you.

