BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans : Details Here

BSNL Prepaid plans : Details here
(Photo: BSNL. Altered by The Quint)
According to latest reports, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the rates of its three prepaid plans. It shall now be offering the Rs 58 recharge plan for Rs 57 and the Rs 57 pack for Rs 56. Similarly, it's Rs 56 plan shall now now retail for only Rs 54.
While the company has not added or subtracted any benefits in these plans, it has slashed down their prices making them more affordable for the users. The validity period of these three BSNL prepaid plans also remains the same.
According to reports by KeralaTelecom.info and details on the official website of BSNL, the network operator has already informed its customers in Kerala about the price update on it's prepaid plans.
The change in prices is also expected to appear in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Haryana.
Interested users can activate the revised BSNL plans by sending an SMS to 123 from their respective phone numbers. Customers can also opt to visit the recharge portals or the BSNL app and website to avail the revised plans.
Kerala Telecom has also reported that besides revising the three prepaid plans, BSNL has also enabled prepaid international roaming on its network which users can activate by paying Rs. 50 at their nearby BSNL customer service center. The consumers will need to submit their ID proof for the same and fill in an application form to activate the required international roaming service.
Once subscribers submit their applications, BSNL users will need to recharge their account with the revised Rs. 57 or the existing Rs. 168 plan to activate the service. ACcording to reports, the Rs. 68 plan allows international roaming on the prepaid BSNL network for up to 90 days.
