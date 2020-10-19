After Samsung, Xiaomi Takes Dig at Apple For Nixing iPhone Charger

iPhone 12 will not include the standard charger and headphones in an effort by Apple to be carbon neutral. The Quint Apple iPhone 12 Charger: The new iPhone 12 lineup will not include the standard charger and headphones in an effort by the company to ‘become more carbon neutral and environment friendly.’ | (Photo: Apple) Tech and Auto iPhone 12 will not include the standard charger and headphones in an effort by Apple to be carbon neutral.

After the official launch of the Apple iPhone 12, the rumours were confirmed that the smartphone giant will not include the usual charging brick and headphones with the smartphone – which soon became a subject of trolls not just from the Android community but also from Apple’s competitors. Apple’s biggest smartphone rival, Samsung, mocked the company earlier for not including a charger with its latest flagship lineup.

“Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,” the post said. Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi, on 14 October, also jumped into the mix, releasing a video on Twitter, which showcased its new Xiaomi 10T Pro. The video starts with the box being shown and upon opening, the included charger. The video is carried with the caption “Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the Mi T10 Pro.”

In replacement of the charger, Apple has reintroduced MagSafe charging with the new iPhone 12 lineup and Apple Watch. In its 13 October event, Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature magnets on the read end of the phone, to align with wireless chargers, and can also be used for mount-on accessories.