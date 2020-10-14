Apple Brings Back MagSafe with iPhone 12, Launches New Accessories

Apple’s highly-popular Magsafe charging, first introduced to the Apple MacBook series, is being reintroduced with new lineup of iPhone 12 and Apple Watch. In its 13 October event, Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature magnets on the read end of the phone, to align with wireless chargers, and can also be used for mount-on accessories.

According to Apple, the magnets are optimised with a custom nano-crystalline shield to deal with magnetic flux and new NFC and magnetic field sensors. The new MagSafe chargers are Qi standard compliant and deliver up to 15W, so will work with other Qi devices regardless of magnetic alignment. Apple also states that third-part brands like Belkin, which has been manufacturing Apple endorsed accessories, will also produce their own MagSafe accessories including charging docs and adapters.

Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe compliant cases and sleeves.

The new MagSafe charger is currently price at Rs 4,500 and will be available starting 16 October. Apple will also be selling snap on leather wallets in four colours, priced at Rs 5,600.