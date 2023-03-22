WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Tickets, Points Table, More

WPL 2023 Eliminator and Final match details
WPL 2023: The first ever season of BCCI owned Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 has been a huge success. The WPL 2023 is towards its end and we have got our top 3 qualifiers after a lot of drama, action, and thriller moments altogether. Today, we will inform you about WPL 2023 Playoffs and Final schedule, Teams and Squads, Timing, Venues, Tickets, Points Table, and more.
There were five teams who participated in the inaugural season of WPL 2023 with each team playing every other team twice and playing 8 matches in total. Only three teams could qualify for the eliminators and those teams were the ones who are at the top of the points table at the end of the league.
Delhi Capitals- Mag Lannings
Mumbai indians– Harmanpret Kaur
UP Warriorz– Allesa Healey
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
UP Warriors: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri
24 March 2023 (Friday)- Elminator between MI and UP Warriorz - 7.30 PM IST
26 March 2023 (Final)- Final Delhi Capitals vs Eliminator Winner - 7.30 PM IST
Visit the BookMyShow website or app
Search for "WPL 2023 Online Tickets” or for WPL
Select the city where the match will be played and click on “Buy Now”.
Choose up to four seats and click on “Continue”
Enter the required details and complete the payment.
You will get a confirmation Email or SMS.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|pts
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|12
|MI
|8
|6
|2
|12
|UPW
|8
|4
|4
|8
|RCB
|8
|2
|6
|4
|GG
|8
|2
|6
|4
The WPL 2023 Eliminator between MI vs UP Warriorz as well as final between Winner of Eliminator and DC will by live streamed on Jio Cinema online while the match will be broadcast ed on Sports 18 Network on TV.
