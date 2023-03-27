ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023: Squads, Fixtures, Schedule & Live Streaming Details

ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 details you need to know
ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 will be played from 27 March to 7 April 2023 and 11 teams will be participating wherein they will face each other in 59 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria.
The competition will be played in a single round robin format in which all the teams will be slotted in a single group. Every team will face the other 10 teams once in the group stage, followed by the playoffs.
Five matches will be played each day in the group stage from 1 PM to 9 PM.
The ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 will kick off with the face-off between Oeiras CC and Malo Qalandars on 27 March. Have a look at the teams, squads, schedule, fixtures, and live streaming details of ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023.
Friendship CC - Ashraful Rupu, Badrul Haydar, Imtiaz Hussain, Imtiaz Rana, Jayed Alam, Mandeep Saini, Md Abdul Motin, Md Anwar Jahid, Md Enamul Shamim, Md Nazrul Islam, Md Rakibul Hassan, Md Rashed Ahmod, Mohammad Al Amin, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Naim Rahman, Nurer Zaman, Rabiul Islam, Riasat Sourav, Sabbir Ahmed, Sabbir Hussain, Saddam Akbory, Sajjad Robin, Zahid Hasan, Zakir Hussain, Zubayarul Islam
Fighters CC - Amarjit Singh, Ameer Mavia, Baljinder Ram, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harjot Sahota, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Lalit kumar, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Shan, Numan Azam, Parwinder Singh, Pinda Aujla, Rahul, Shumaim Rehman, Sukhdeep Singh, Talha Ahmad, Varinder Virk, Yasir Mahmood
Gorkha XI - Abdul Rehman, Abdus Samad, Absar Alam, Ahammad Ullah, Ali Ahmad, Amandeep Ghumman, Arafath Nahid, Azm Jhonny, Binit Kumar, Binod Gyawali, Dalwinder Singh, Deepak Soni, Fakhrul Hussain, Faruk Ahmed, Gurbhej Singh, Hardeep Singh, Imran Khan, Janak Humagain, Lalit Mohan, Madhukar Thapa, Manjit Singh, Mohammad Khan, Rahul Kumar, Raju Bohora, Suman Ghimire, Suman Kunwar, Waleed Imran
Gamblers - Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Daniyal Asgher, Jay Prakash, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kamal Sharma, Kuldeep Gholiya, Mayank Darji, Nishant Verma, Nitin Kamboj, Rajesh Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Rayhan Khan, Shayaddur Rahman, Sripal Matta, Sunil Kumar, Vikash Sikhri
Lisbon Capitals - Akshar Patel, Ali Raza, Amir Dar, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Divya Patel, Hardik Patel, Imran Imran, Kashi Poonia, Kashi Ram, Mitul Patel, Muhammad Adil, Rahul Hudda, Ram Haritwal, Samarth Patel, Sourabh Sandhu, Sunil Patel, Sunny Singh, Taj Muhammad
Indian Royals - Abhishek Rajesh, Akshay Thorbole, Gaurav Sharma, Jasbinder Singh, John Zinkus, Lakshman KC, Louis Blackwell, Navendu Sinha, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Onkar Singh, Parminder Singh, Raghu Raman, Rajesh Joshi, Ronak Nanvare, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Arshad, Ujjval Kansal, Utsab Karki, Vishal Arora
Malo - Aamer Ikram, Adnan Gondal, Amandeep Singh, Amir Ali, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Geoarge Bhatti, Gulfam Shahid, Jayesh Popat, Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Rizwan, Najam Shahzad, Roushan Singh, Sadaqat Ali, Saim Ali, Syed Maisam, Waleed Amjad, Yasir Sabir, Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah
Oeiras - Alex Macey, Amit Kumar, Arslan Naseem, Azhar Andani, Balwinder Singh, Brendan Badenhorst, Carlo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields, Diego Mendonca, Diogo Martins, Francoise Stoman, Girish Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Joseph Frost, Junaid Khan, Keagan Da Silva, Krishna Neupane, Krut Patel, Lakshan Weerakoon, Lourenco Cascais, Malik Shan, Miguel Machado, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Nicholas Smit, Saddam Raiyan
Punjab CC Amadora - Abdul Mateen, Abdul Qazi, Abu Sufyan, Abubakr Nazir, Adnan Ali, Amit Datta, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Naseem, Bilal Nasir, Gurjit Singh, Jabran Gulzar, Mehtab Qayyum, Mohammad Qasim, Mudassar Zaid, Muzamal Abbas, Parveen Singh, Rana Sarwar, Ranjeet Singh, Rao Imran, Rehan Khan, Saba Dhillon, Shafaqat Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Umar Muhammad, Usama Ali, Usama Zahid
Team Tigers Portugal - Abdul Kadir, Abu Sufiyan, Ahmad Siddiqui, Al Amin Ulash, Asaduzzaman Babor, Asif Ataur, Azim Rahi, Emon Hasan, Faisal Mushtaq, Hasan Uzzaman, Jamil Rajon, Masud Miah, Md Omar Faruk, Mohammed Shofi, Mostafa Kamal, Muhammed Bakor, Mujibur Rahman, Rayhan Chowdhury, Rifat Ayeub, Shafiul Islam, Syed Shamiul Alam, Taj Chy, Thushar Shah, Yusuf Miah
Lisbon Super Giants - Ankit Singh, Anthony Chambers, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Atul Vaghela, Bhawin Panchal, Harpreet Attri, Jaswant Singh, Jigneshkumar Maheta, Mayank Patel, Nirav Gabani, Parth Sapariya, Patel Hardikkumar, Raj Parekh, Rajan Parekh, Rajkumar Gumber, Ronak Patel, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Shivankar Sharma, Sooraj Sukumaran, Suman Bhowmik
27 March, Monday
Match 1- Oeiras CC vs Malo Qalandars
Match 2- Malo Qalandars vs Friendship CC
Match 3- Oeiras CC vs Gamblers SC
Match 4- Gamblers SC vs Friendship CC
Match 5- Oeiras CC vs Friendship CC
28 March, Tuesday
Match 6- Punjab CC vs Indian Royals, Match 6
Match 7- Indian Royals vs Gorkha 11, Match 7
Match 8- Punjab CC vs Lisbon Capitals, Match 8
Match 9- Lisbon Capitals vs Gorkha 11, Match 9
Match 10- Punjab CC vs Gorkha 11, Match 10
29 March, Wednesday
Match 11- Fighters CC vs Lisbon Super Giants, 1 PM
Match 12- Lisbon Super Giants vs Team Tigers Portugal, 3 PM
Match 13- Fighters CC vs Oeiras, 5 PM
Match 14- Oeiras vs Team Tigers Portugal, 7 PM
Match 15- Fighters CC vs Team Tigers Portugal, 9 PM
30 March, Thursday
Match 16- Malo vs Punjab CC Amadora, 1 PM
Match 17- Punjab CC Amadora vs Gamblers, 3 PM
Match 18- Malo vs Gorkha XI, 5 PM
Match 19- Gorkha XI vs Gamblers, 7 PM
Match 20- Malo vs Gamblers, 9 PM
31 March, Friday
Match 21- Indian Royals vs Friendship CC, 1 PM
Match 22- Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals, 3 PM
Match 23- Indian Royals vs Fighters CC, 5 PM
Match 24- Fighters CC vs Lisbon Capitals, 7 PM
Match 25- Indian Royals vs Lisbon Capitals, 9 PM
1 April, Saturday
Match 26- Team Tigers Portugal vs Gorkha XI, 1 PM
Match 27- Gorkha XI vs Friendship CC, 3 PM
Match 28- Teams Tiger Portugal vs Punjab CC Amadora, 5 PM
Match 29- Punjab CC Amadora vs Friendship CC, 7 PM
Match 30- Teams Tiger Portugal vs Friendship CC, 9 PM
2 April, Sunday
Match 31- Punjab CC Amadora vs Oeiras, 1 PM
Match 32- Oeiras vs Lisbon Super Giants, 3 PM
Match 33- Punjab CC Amadora vs Fighters CC, 5 PM
Match 34- Gamblers vs Lisbon Super Giants, 7 PM
Match 35- Gamblers vs Fighters CC, 9 PM
3 April, Monday
Match 36- Malo vs Lisbon Super Giants
Match 37- Lisbon Super Giants vs Indian Royals
Match 38- Malo vs Team Tigers Portugal
Match 39- Team Tigers Portugal vs Indian Royals
Match 40- Malo vs Indian Royals
4 April, Tuesday
Match 41- Lisbon Capitals vs Oeiras
Match 42- Lisbon Super Giants vs Gorkha XI
Match 43- Lisbon Capitals vs Lisbon Super Giants
Match 44- Gorkha XI vs Oeiras
Match 45- Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Super Giants
5 April, Wednesday
Match 46- Fighters CC vs Malo
Match 47- Malo vs Lisbon Capitals
Match 48- Fighters CC vs Friendship CC
Match 49- Friendship CC vs Lisbon Super Giants
Match 50- Fighters CC vs Gorkha XI
6 April, Thursday
Match 51- Gamblers vs Indian Royals
Match 52- Oeiras vs Indian Royals
Match 53- Gamblers vs Team Tigers Portugal
Match 54- Lisbon Capitals vs team Tigers Portugal
Match 55- Gamblers vs Lisbon Capitals
Match 56- 7 April, Friday- 1st Semi- Final, 1 PM
Match 57- 7 April, Friday- 2nd Semi-Final, 3 PM
Match 58- 7 April, Friday- Bronze Final, 6 PM
Match 59- 7 April, Friday- Final, 8 PM
All games of the ECS Portugal, Santarem 2023 will be streamed on European Cricket Network across the world. The Indian fans can catch all games on FanCode.
