MasterChef India Season 7 Winner: Grand Finale Date, Time, Prize Money, and More

MasterChef India Season 7 Finale Date, Time, Winner, Prize Money, and Other Details.
(Photo: nvshq.org)
MasterChef India Season 7 Winner: The grand finale date of the television's most popular cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 7 is 31 March. The last finale episode of MasterChef India Season 7 will be telecast live on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.
According to several media reports, the MasterChef India Season 7 winner is Nayanjyoti Saikia. However, the exact winner will be announced during in the final episode of the show on Friday.
Let us read about the MasterChef India Season 7 finale date, top 3 contestants, prize money, and other important details below.
The grand finale of MasterChef India Season 7 will be telecast on Friday, 31 March.
The top 4 contestants of MasterChef India Season 7 are Santa Sharma, Nayanjyoti Saikia, Aruna Vijay, and Suvarna Bagul.
According to several reports, it is expected that either Santa Sharma or Suvarna Bagul may be eliminated from the cooking show in tonight's episode and we will get to know the top 3 contestants of MasterChef India Season 7.
The winner of MasterChef India Season 7 will be declared in the grand finale episode on 31 March. However, there are rumors that Nayanjyoti Saikia may emerge as the winner and lift the trophy of one of the best cooking reality shows.
The prize money of MasterChef India Season 7 winner has not been officially revealed yet. However, it is likely that the winner will be given an amount of Rs 25 Lakh along with the trophy.
