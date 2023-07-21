Explained: Vinesh & Bajrang's Trial Exemptions Spark New Wrestling Controversy

Reigning World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia have been given an automatic entry to the Asian Games, that get underway on 23 September, by the ad-hoc body currently running Indian wrestling.

The trials for all 18 Asiad categories though will take place at the IG Stadium in new Delhi on 22 and 23 July, but the move to provide exemptions to the two wrestlers, who are currently training overseas, has been protested by reigning Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal who have both approached the Delhi High Court for a resolution.

But, what does the rule book say about Vinesh & Bajrang's exemptions? Why was Sakshi Malik also not given a direct entry, and how can the two young wrestlers still make a last-minute entry in the Indian squad for the Asian Games?

The Quint explains: