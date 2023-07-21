Explained: Vinesh & Bajrang's Trial Exemptions Spark New Wrestling Controversy

Sakshi Malik has said she herself refused to ask for a trial exemption for the Asian Games.
(Photo: PTI)
Reigning World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia have been given an automatic entry to the Asian Games, that get underway on 23 September, by the ad-hoc body currently running Indian wrestling.
The trials for all 18 Asiad categories though will take place at the IG Stadium in new Delhi on 22 and 23 July, but the move to provide exemptions to the two wrestlers, who are currently training overseas, has been protested by reigning Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal who have both approached the Delhi High Court for a resolution.
But, what does the rule book say about Vinesh & Bajrang's exemptions? Why was Sakshi Malik also not given a direct entry, and how can the two young wrestlers still make a last-minute entry in the Indian squad for the Asian Games?
The Quint explains:
Since January this year, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia & Sakshi Malik were on the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by six female wrestlers.
After the chargesheet was filed and the case reached the court, the wrestlers ended their protest on 25 June and returned to training. However, having had no time on the mat for over half a year, they asked for time to get back in shape before taking part in trials for this year's Asian Games and World Championships.
On 24 June, the ad-hoc panel that handles the day-to-day operations of the WFI, with the body currently awaiting fresh elections, announced that six wrestlers who led the protests would be allowed to give a 'one bout trial' for the Asian Games. Meaning, they would not need to compete with all the wrestlers, but only the winner in their respective categories. The announcement was met with wide criticism and the wrestlers too asserted that they never asked for such an exemption. They said they only asked for the rescheduling of trials, to give them more time to prepare.
On 19 July, the panel announced instead that they would be conducting trials in all 18 categories of the Asian Games, but Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had already been selected.
“As per the WFI Regulations of Selection Trials, the Selection Committee has already selected Wrestlers in the 65 kg (free style) and 53 kg (Women Wrestling) for the Asian Games 2022. But the trial will be held for these weight categories and the selected Wrestlers will be kept on Stand-by,” said the committee in a note shared with the media.
The ad-hoc body's decision meant that all wrestlers in the women's 53kg category and the men's 65kg category would still appear for the trials on 22 and 23 July in the capital but the winner would only serve as a stand-by.
Antim Panghal, the first Indian woman to win an Under-20 World Championship gold, and Sujeet Kalkal the reigning Under-23 Asian Champion both spoke out against the decision, and have since approached the High Court which is set to pronounce an order on the matter on 22 July.
According to Antim, in the videos she posted on social media, Vinesh Phogat has not competed or trained in the last year and would not be the right pick to represent India at the Asian Games. She also claimed that she was 'cheated' out of a win against Vinesh last year when the score was tied at 3-3 during their CWG trial, but Vinesh was awarded the bout having won the last point.
It is to be noted here though that Vinesh Phogat won two major medals in the last year - first the Commonwealth Games gold in August of 2022 and then the World Championship bronze in September.
In the two times Antim and Vinesh have faced off, Vinesh won the closely-fought CWG trial in May and then defeated Antim 7-0 in August at the World Championship trials.
20-year-old Sujeet Kalkal is among Bajrang Punia's biggest rival in the 65kg category as fought the Olympic medallist in the CWG qualifiers last year. Bajrang was given a direct entry into the semis at the trial, but defeated Sujeet 4-0 in the semi-final bout.
Contrary to many happenings in the wrestling arena in India, the automatic selection of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia could be said to 'by the book'.
In the 'Selection Trial Regulation' posted on the WFI's website, 'iconic players' can indeed be given an exemption from the trails specifically of the Asian Games.
The note reads, 'Asian Games: The Selection Trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the Selection Committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like medallists of Olympic / World Championship without trials provided recommendation by Chief Coach / Foreign Expert.
Vinesh and Bajrang are both reigning World Championship medallists, having won bronze medals at the 2022 edition.
What is however now the point of contention is that some factions' are claiming that the WFI had amended this rule on 25 August, 2022 in its General Body Meeting. The notes of which are however not uploaded on their official website.
Tainted former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was quoted by PTI saying, “We realised later that perhaps it is not right and that’s exactly why we discussed this issue at our Executive Committee, took advise of the coaches, studied the rules from other nations and passed the new rules in General Body Meeting that such exemptions will be not be given to any wrestler in any situation.”
While Sakshi's name was part of the initial list of six wrestlers who were to fight only one bout for their Asian Games selection, she was left out of the final list of exemptions announced by wrestling's ad-hoc body.
Based simply on the rules, Sakshi did not make the cut. The 30-year-old Rio Olympics medallist did not compete at the 2022 World Championships, having pulled out of the trails due to a niggle.
Currently training in the USA, Sakshi posted a video on her social media on Thursday evening saying she would never accept a exemption from a trial and had instead asked for time to train properly before returning to the mat.
“We had asked the Government to hold our trials after August 10, and they gave us time as well, that’s why we came overseas to train. Now now we’re hearing that direct entries are being sent in 2 weight categories. I was also told to e-mail and they would consider my case as well but I refused. I don’t want to go without trails, and I have never gone anywhere without trials," she said.
“We had only asked for a time extension and for our trials to be taken after 10 August but that is not being followed. I just want everyone to get justice and there should be a fair selection," she added.
It remains to be seen if Sakshi returns home for the trails over the weekend.
The Delhi High Court is expected to pass an order on the matter on Saturday, 22 July.
“The endeavour of the court is not to find who is better. The endeavour is to see whether the process has been followed or not,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said during the proceedings on Friday.
The final decision will depend very heavily on whether WFI can indeed prove that their General Body Meeting had made a decision to scrap trials last year.
The matter is also time sensitive with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) having already extended the deadline for India to send their final list of the wrestling team for the Asian Games. 23 July is now the new deadline given.
However, there is a small caveat in the whole selection process, announced by the Indian Olympic Association on 20 July. The first press release on Wednesday regarding Asian Games' selection of different sports said that the “final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to the departure of the team for the competition”.
However, later in the day, they shared an updated release: “To maximise the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to the departure of the team for the competition.”
A 'final assessment' of the wrestling team before departure likely hints at a last-minute trial between the winners of Vinesh and Bajrang's categories' trials and the two stalwarts, depending on their form over the next few months.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)