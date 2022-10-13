CWG 2026: Did Wrestling Lose Out to a Simple Market Reality?

Some of the Indian sports community has reeled from shock in the week since it became known that wrestling will eventually not feature in the 2026 Commonwealth Games programme in Victoria, Australia. Some others have been ambivalent, and a few have made peace by accepting reality.

There is no doubt that Indian wrestlers have contributed significantly to India’s medal haul in the Commonwealth Games. Over the years, they have won more than 90 medals, including 41 gold.

The less charitable will say that these have been easier pickings than the Olympic Games or even the Asian Games. But the truth is that India has been a dominant player.