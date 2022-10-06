Explained: Why Did Wrestling and Archery Get Excluded 2026 Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CWF) on Wednesday, 5 October, announced the final list of disciplines for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in Victoria, Australia.

The event will feature 20 sports, including nine fully integrated para sports, with shooting being the most notable of inclusions from an Indian perspective. Shooting has been India’s strongest event at the Commonwealth Games with the country bagging a total of 135 medals (63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze) from the event so far. However, another big Indian medal event, wrestling, has been excluded from Victoria's roster, along with archery.

So, what is the rationale behind a host nation's decision to exclude certain sporting events from the CWG. What are the rules that allow such decisions? Here's a look: