No Wrestling or Archery at 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games, Shooting Included

Shooting will return to the Commonwealth Games roster in the 2026 edition in Victoria, Australia, while wrestling has been dropped in a bitter-sweet turn of events for India.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Commonwealth Games Australia on Wednesday unveiled the full sport programme for the Victoria 2026 CWG, featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para sports.

The return of shooting, which was controversially dropped from the Birmingham CWG earlier this year, is a welcome development for India.