In Photos: World Cup 2023 – Kohli’s Century, Jadeja’s Fifer Secures India’s Win

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Virat Kohli’s Century, Ravindra Jadeja’s Fifer Secure India’s Win Over South Africa
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: India secured their eighth consecutive victory in the competition today, handing South Africa a 243-run defeat.
ICC World Cup 2023: Ahead of the game, fans celebrated the 35th birthday of Virat Kohli with cakes, placards and masks.
ICC World Cup 2023: Choosing to bat first, India had an excellent start as skipper Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs in only 24 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, South Africa drew first blood in the sixth over when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rohit Sharma.
ICC World Cup 2023: Following the captain's dismissal, the focus shifted on the former skipper, Virat Kohli.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the other end, Shubman Gill was bowled by Keshav Maharaj when he was batting on 23.
ICC World Cup 2023: Although, a 134-run third-wicket partnership between Shreyas Iyer & Virat Kohli put India in the driver's seat.
ICC World Cup 2023: Having rediscovered his rhythm in the last match against Sri Lanka, Shreyas Iyer registered yet another half-century, scoring 77 runs in 87 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: But today's showstopper was Virat Kohli, who recorded his 49th ODI century.
ICC World Cup 2023: With this achievement, he equalled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record on his 35th birthday.
ICC World Cup 2023: Courtesy of Kohli's unbeaten 101 from 121 deliveries, India posted a huge total of 326/5.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the run chase, South Africa had a disastrous start as Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of an in-form Quinton de Kock in only the second over.
ICC World Cup 2023: Seven overs later, Ravindra Jadeja got the better of the opposition's skipper, Temba Bavuma.
ICC World Cup 2023: The all-rounder had a great outing with the ball, picking up only the second ODI fifer in his career.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was also influential on his domestic home turf, with 2 wickets.
ICC World Cup 2023: All that South Africa could manage was a paltry 83, as the Indian bowlers were at their dominating best yet again in this competition.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Indian fans all across the nation celebrated Kohli's special achievement.
