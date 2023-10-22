India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30pm IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Injury Scares in Indian Camp
On the eve of the match, during India's nets session, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan both needed medical attention. Surya was hurt when he got hit on his right wrist by a ball while batting. He was seen getting the area looked at and left the nets soon after.
Ishan Kishan got bit by a bee on his neck and was also seen getting assistance from the team doctor.
Dharamshala: India's Ishan Kishan reacts after a bee sting during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Dharamshala: India's Suryakumar Yadav receives medical assistance after getting hurt during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Soutee 'Available for Selection'
New Zealand's also missing a key player with their skipper nursing a fractured thumb. On the eve of Sunday's game, stand-in captain Tom Latham though said that pacer Tim Southee would be available for selection
Southee had dislocated and fractured his right thumb while taking a catch during an ODI against England on 15 September. He underwent a surgery and got a plate and some screws inserted in the thumb to boost his recovery in a bid to take part in the World Cup, keeping him out of the first four games.
“Kane’s obviously still nursing his thumb injury. It's a day-by-day process with him as well. Fingers crossed he'll be available for later on in the tournament. And in regards to Tim, he's available for selection,” said Latham in the pre-match press conference.
India vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss at 1:30pm IST
The big news since the last game - Hardik Pandya is out of India's playing XI with the injury he incurred while bowling against Bangladesh. So today, against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to make some big decisions.
With no like-for-like player in the squad, the skipper may just end up making two changes. Coach Rahul Dravid, while speaking at the pre-match press conference though said they may look at the possibility of playing either three pacers or the entire spin troika, something which they did in their tournament opener against Australia at Chennai.
“With Hardik not being there and Hardik being one of those four seamers, we'll just have to see with the combination we can go with. We certainly can go with the three fast bowlers or the three spinners. With that kind of combination, we still could play him and play Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and move Jadeja up,” he said.
“But there are different combinations we could come up with. The three seamers, having someone like Shami sitting out there and bringing him in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out, who has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use considering this till Hardik gets back.”
