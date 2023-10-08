ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Applaud Ravindra Jadeja as Three-Fer Plagues Aus

Ravindra Jadeja was seen at his best in India's opening game at the 2023 ICC World Cup, against Australia. Picking up three wickets, which should have been four had skipper Rohit Sharma not dropped a catch in his last over, the all-rounder once again proved why he is regarded as among India's more influential bowlers.

Jadeja was handed the ball at a time Australians looked fairly comfortable, with plenty of wickets in hand. They lost their second wicket when the score was 74, but the next 11 overs did not yield another breakthrough, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitching together a decent partnership.