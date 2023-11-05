ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Showstopper, as India Stop SA on Their Tracks

On a day when Virat Kohli reigned supreme in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries, India extended their winning streak by making light work of the only team that had been in their close proximity at the 2023 ICC World Cup – South Africa – by handing the Proteas a 243-run defeat.
Chasing a target of 327 runs, which was always going to be a steep climb on Eden Gardens’ tricky wicket, South Africa had their backs to the wall in only the second over as Mohammed Siraj got the better of the in-form Quinton de Kock.
Skipper Temba Bavuma tried stitching a partnership alongside Rassie van der Dussen, but he could not last any longer than 19 deliveries, losing his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth over. His deputy, Aiden Markram followed the captain to the dressing room in the next over.
The procession of wickets continued as not a single South African batter could get to 15 runs, with Jadeja weaving his magic. Having dismissed Bavuma already, he added four more wickets to his tally to record his second fifer in ODI cricket.
Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami also picked up two wickets apiece, as South Africa were bowled out for only 83 runs, which is their joint second-lowest score in ODI cricket.
Earlier in the day, Indian batters wreaked havoc, but no one was as influential as the batter who was celebrating his 35th birthday – Virat Kohli. Coming out to bat at a stage where skipper Rohit Sharma had already laid a solid foundation, by scoring a 24-ball 40, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking, whilst prioritising the preservation of his wicket.
Shreyas Iyer played a commendable supporting act, scoring 77 runs in 87 deliveries, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 runs, powering India to a big total of 326/5.
For the former Indian captain, this was his 49th ODI century, and his second in Kolkata, with the first also being his maiden ton in this format. Moreover, he became only the second batter to score 6000+ ODI runs in India, alongside creating a plethora of records.
With this win, India are assured of the first position in the league stage. Their last match before the semi-finals will be against the Netherlands, which will be held in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 12 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)