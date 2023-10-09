Rahul and Jadeja: From World Cup 2019's Soap Opera to 2023's Opening Act

Rahul with his immense experience now comes in at a perfect time in an ODI as he holds the batting together. His ability to take on the spinners on a pitch that helped as the one at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai did on Sunday, showed just why he is so valuable in the format.

Rahul is not Suryakumar Yadav who can turn the game on its head with his unorthodox approach, but in his own way he can take the game forward. He can surely play the big strokes and put the pressure back on the bowlers when required, but he can also play the waiting game. India required just that kind of batter in the middle-order back in 2019. They kept searching, but finally may have found him in 2023, four years after the event.

Rahul has been a default choice as a middle-order batter also because Rishabh Pant never made a place for himself in the ODI set-up. Hence the team management, first under Ravi Shastri and now under Rahul Dravid, had to turn to Rahul for assistance. Rahul has been only too happy to offer his services.

The biggest surprise though has been Rahul’s approach behind the stumps with the gloves. Just how much better he has become is a testament to the amount of effort he has put into getting better at his craft.

The way he kept India's spin trio on a turning track in Chennai on Sunday was an eye opener about how far Rahul has travelled in his journey as a ‘keeper. The fact that despite the presence of Ishan Kishan, Rahul took the gloves shows that it is now second nature for him to take his place behind the stumps. And to think that this role came by accident to Rahul three years ago!