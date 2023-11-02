Cricket World Cup: South Africa Dominate New Zealand in Massive 190-Run Win

South Africa went to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup points table after a dominating 190-run against New Zealand in the league stage match at MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a total of 357/4 thanks to 200-run second-wicket stand between centurions Quinton de Kock (116) and Rassie van der Dussen (133). Later, the Proteas were boosted by a late charge from David Miller (53).

Later, Marco Jansen's double strike lifted South Africa in the first Powerplay during New Zealand's chase before Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada followed up with wickets of their own. Keshav Maharaj ensured that the spinners had their say and struck four times as they bundled out New Zealand for 167 in 35.3 overs to ensure a dominant win.