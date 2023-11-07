In Photos: World Cup 2023– Maxwell’s Majestic 201 in Mumbai Blunts Afghan Spirit

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023– Maxwell’s Majestic 201 Blunts Afghan Spirit in Mumbai
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia were up against Afghanistan in their eighth fixture, where they secured an improbable three-wicket win.
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia had a decent start with the ball, as pacer Josh Hazlewood got the better of the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz in only the eighth over.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, the other Afghan opener, Ibrahim Zadran played the knock of his life.
ICC World Cup 2023: Alongside the experienced Rahmat Shah, youngster Zadran stitched an 83-run second-wicket stand.
ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell broke the partnership in the 25th over, dismissing Rahmat Shah when he was batting on 30.
ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi could not last long either, as he lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc after adding 26 runs to his team's cause.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Zadran kept the scoreboard ticking for his side, ensuring he holds the fort from one end. The 21-year-old scored 129 runs in 143 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: At the end of the innings, Rashid Khan played a commendable cameo of 35 runs in 18 deliveries, to take Afghanistan's total to 291/5.
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia had a horrific start with the bat, as Travis Head returned to the dressing room in the second over, without troubling the scorers.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the fifth over, Azmatullah Omarzai got Mitchell Marsh's wicket to add to Australia's troubles.
ICC World Cup 2023: David Warner was the next in line to depart. In the ninth over, the southpaw was bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai.
ICC World Cup 2023: Wickets kept tumbling, as at one stage of the game, Afghanistan were the firm favourites for a victory when the scoreboard read 91/7.
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia had lost all hope bar one, and it was a hope that trumped all obstacles. Glenn Maxwell, with a mountain ahead and no sherpa to help him out, conquered the apex.
ICC World Cup 2023: The Aussie all-rounder played not only the best knock of his career, but also of Australia's World Cup history.
ICC World Cup 2023: Alongside skipper Pat Cummins, Maxwell was involved in a 202-run match-winning partnership. Incredibly, Cummins contributed only 12 runs in that partnership.
ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell ended up scoring 201 runs in 128 deliveries, which is his best figure in international cricket. Moreover, he became only the second batter to score a World Cup double century, after Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill.
ICC World Cup 2023: Courtesy of the 'Mad Max' madness, Australia chased the total down with 19 deliveries to spare.
