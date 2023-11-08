Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Updated List

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Updated List

Here is the updated list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Published:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 8 November 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 8 November 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The 13th edition of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November 2023. With the teams moving on to the semi-finals, the World Cup is currently in its most important phase. Currently, team India is leading the  Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia have also qualified for the semi-final, and are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively.

The leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs so far in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. India's Virat Kohli, who has now equal number of ODI centuries as that of Sachin Tendulkar, is the second-highest run scorer with 543 runs in 8 matches, and an average of 108.

Talking about the top wicket takers of World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka replaced Australian Adam Zampa and has moved to the top spot with a record of 21 wickets in 8 games. Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023 below.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: Meet the Quartet From Khost, Coasting Afghanistan to Fame

Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Check out the list of top 10 run scorers of world cup 2023 below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 8 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Quinton de KockSouth Africa5508
2Virat KohliIndia5438
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5238
4David WarnerAustralia4468
5Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
6Glenn MaxwellAustralia3977
7Daryl MitchellNew Zealand3757
8Sadeera SamarawickramaSri Lanka3728
9Aiden MarkramSouth Africa3718
10Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa3668
Australia's Glenn Maxwell entered the list of top 10 best run scorers in ICC World Cup 2023 after scoring 201 (not out) runs against Afghanistan in just 128 balls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Top Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 bowlers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 8 November 2023

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
2Adam ZampaAustralia19
3Marco JansenSouth Africa17
4Mohammed ShamiIndia16
5Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
6Jasprit BumrahIndia15
7Mitch SantnerNew Zealand14
8Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa14
9Ravindra JadejaIndia14
10Haris RaufPakistan13
Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Goes Beyond Madness, Cricket World Stupefied

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT