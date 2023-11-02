Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SL?

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs SL?

India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL Live Streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. Check more details.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming.</p></div>
India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: India and Sri Lanka will clash today on Thursday, 2 November 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last time India and Sri Lanka faced each other at the Wankhede Stadium was on 2 April 2011, when the men in blue made history by winning the ICC Men's World Cup after 28 years. Till date both teams have locked horns in nine matches, out of which one match has ended with no result, and both teams have won four matches.

Sri Lanka have given tough competition to India in several matches. But this time, India definitely has an upper hand. Currently, India are leading the ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table with 12 points and a run rate of +1.405. The men in blue have not lost any match so far. On the contrary, Sri Lanka is at the 7th position in the standings table with 4 points and a run rate of -0.275. They have played six matches till date, out of which they lost four and won only two.

Follow Our India vs Sri Lanka Live Blog for live scores and other updates.

When Is the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will be played on 2 November 2023.

Where Is the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At What Time Will the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Match Begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Sri Lanka Match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match will be live telecasted on all Star Sports Network channels in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IND vs SL Match?

The IND vs SL Cricket World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Published: 02 Nov 2023,07:00 AM IST

