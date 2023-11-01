ICC World Cup 2023: Meet the Quartet From Khost, Coasting Afghanistan to Fame
Thank heavens for Afghanistan,’ – fans of cricket heaved a synchronised sigh of relief.
Why?
Because in an otherwise monotony-laced 2023 ICC World Cup – let’s not beat around the bush, the format’s future is not looking bright – Afghanistan have been a breath of fresh air. An oasis in Taklamakan.
Herein came Afghanistan – the solitary team to keep the semi-final race alive and not declare around 10 matches as dead rubbers. Moreover, they will also make their maiden ICC Champions Trophy appearance in a couple of years.
Among the major reasons behind Afghanistan’s ascendancy – a team that played their first international match only 14 years ago – are their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
With the ball, alongside globetrotter Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been influential, while the teenage mystery spinner, Noor Ahmad has also done well.
Barring the obvious that they all are very young, there are a couple of similarities among the quartet.
Three of Afghanistan's Khost quartet – Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman – with coach Mohammad Khan Zadran.
“Cricket was the only escape for us. I grew up idolising Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram, and wanted to what I saw them doing on my TV screen,” Zadran says from Afghanistan, during a conversation with The Quint.
Zadran was fortunate enough to have his family’s support, but unfortunate enough to not have that of his nation. When he made it to the Afghanistan team – back in 1997 – there was no team to play for, per se.
With little to no progress in his homeland, Zadran found a new home in England, where he played for Honourable Cricket Club till 2005. Since his return, he has been working as a coach of Khost province, preparing the unpolished talents for the big stages.
One of those unpolished talents, till about a few years ago, was Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Mohammad Khan Zadran with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (right) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (centre).
While Noor Ali looked after his cricketing progress, his brother – father of opening batter Ibrahim Zadran – ensured that the off-spinner had everything else that he could possibly require.
The fearless opening pair of Afghanistan – Ibrahim Zadran on the left, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the right.
The other spin-bowling student of Zadran, and the youngest of the Khost quartet, was an enigma in himself. The coach explains:
Players, led my Mujeeb, at the M Khan Cricket Club.
The story of opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in complete contrast to that of Noor. Seeing his strokeplay at a local game, Zadran was convinced he was meant for the higher echelons. The only problem being, his family wasn’t.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's family did not want him to pursue cricket.
While basking in the glory of the quartet’s performance at the World Cup, Zadran, who is also doubling up as a member of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) selection committee, is now busy preparing the next generation.
“Five of my players – Ihsanullah Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Naveed Zadran and Rahmanullah Zadran – have been selected for the national team. Hopefully, they’ll also do well, so that I can share their stories too,” he concludes.
Thank heavens for Afghanistan.
