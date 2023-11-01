ICC World Cup 2023: Meet the Quartet From Khost, Coasting Afghanistan to Fame

Who Are the Khost Quartet?

Among the major reasons behind Afghanistan’s ascendancy – a team that played their first international match only 14 years ago – are their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

With the ball, alongside globetrotter Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been influential, while the teenage mystery spinner, Noor Ahmad has also done well.

Barring the obvious that they all are very young, there are a couple of similarities among the quartet.