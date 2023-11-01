ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Set To Miss Match Against SL, SA - Report

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya To Miss Next 2 Matches
Image: PTI
As he continues to heal from an ankle injury he sustained against Bangladesh, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to miss two more games at the current ICC World Cup 2023, against Sri Lanka and South Africa, according to a report.
Pandya suffered an injury while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune. He twisted his right ankle trying to stop the ball, which caused him to walk off the ground. In order to facilitate a speedy recovery.
He was sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation program.
The all-rounder, who was supposed to report directly to the team in Lucknow for the match against England on October 29th, was also forced to miss that match because of a ligament injury.
The latest development from the privy source suggests that the Indian men’s cricket medical team is in constant touch with the NCA, hoping to get an update on his fitness in the next couple of days, and will not be able to take part in the Sri Lanka and South Africa games.
The BCCI had earlier issued a press statement saying Pandya would miss the game against Bangladesh but would join the team in Lucknow for the England clash. However, the 30-year-old seems to be given more time to fully recover, specially with India being unbeaten in the tournament so far.
Pandya’s void in the team was filled by Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. Shami with his brilliant bowling has claimed 9 wickets in just two games of the World Cup so far. Suryakumar was run out for 2 against New Zealand but made a comeback with a fighting knock of 49 off 47 deliveries.
India are sitting on top of the points table, and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, with six wins from as many matches.
They are next to play Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, before heading to Kolkata for the game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
With IANS inputs
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)