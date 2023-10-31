New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live streaming details in India are here.
(Photo Courtesy: myKhel)
New Zealand is gearing up to lock horns with South Africa in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match. New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 is ready to take place on Wednesday, 1 November. Cricket fans across the globe are patiently waiting to watch the two teams win and see which country gets the points. You can take a look at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule to know about all the upcoming matches.
According to the latest official details, the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday. After losing against the Netherlands, South Africa bounced back and won three matches in a row. New Zealand won around four matches and lost in two of them, as per details.
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match take place?
The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, as per the date on the schedule.
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup begin?
Cricket fans in India should note that the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 will begin at 2 pm IST. You can either watch the match at the venue after buying the tickets or follow the live streaming online.
Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?
New Zealand is ready to play against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 1 November.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 in India?
Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa match on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?
On Wednesday, you can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
