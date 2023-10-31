New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

New Zealand is gearing up to lock horns with South Africa in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match. New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 is ready to take place on Wednesday, 1 November. Cricket fans across the globe are patiently waiting to watch the two teams win and see which country gets the points. You can take a look at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule to know about all the upcoming matches.

According to the latest official details, the New Zealand vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday. After losing against the Netherlands, South Africa bounced back and won three matches in a row. New Zealand won around four matches and lost in two of them, as per details.