ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan At 5th Rank After Facing Sri Lanka

Today was the 30th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament between Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Afghanistan won the match today by 7 wickets while 28 balls were still left. Afghanistan moved up to the 5th position while Sri Lanka is on the 6th position after today's match.
Now, have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup Points table after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match.
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Run Rate
|Points
|1
|India
|6
|6
|0
|1.405
|12
|2
|South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|2.032
|10
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|2
|1.232
|8
|4
|Australia
|6
|4
|2
|0.97
|8
|5
|Afghanistan
|6
|3
|3
|-0.718
|6
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|4
|-0.275
|4
|7
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|-0.387
|4
|8
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|4
|-1.277
|4
|9
|Bangladesh
|6
|1
|5
|-1.338
|2
|10
|England
|6
|1
|5
|-1.652
|2
