ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan At 5th Rank After Facing Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match

Shivangani Singh
Published
World Cup
1 min read
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan At 5th Rank After Facing Sri Lanka
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Today was the 30th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament between Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Afghanistan won the match today by 7 wickets while 28 balls were still left. Afghanistan moved up to the 5th position while Sri Lanka is on the 6th position after today's match.

Now, have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup Points table after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Australian Giants Finally Waking Up From Their Slumber

ICC World Cup 2023: Australian Giants Finally Waking Up From Their Slumber
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match

PositionTeamsPlayedWonLostRun RatePoints
1India6601.40512
2South Africa6512.03210
3New Zealand6421.2328
4Australia6420.978
5Afghanistan633-0.7186
6Sri Lanka624-0.2754
7Pakistan624-0.3874
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh615-1.3382
10England615-1.6522
Also Read

Shami Strikes: India's Cinematic Revenge on England in ICC World Cup Showdown

Shami Strikes: India's Cinematic Revenge on England in ICC World Cup Showdown

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×