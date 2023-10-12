India vs Pakistan World Cup Match 2023 To Begin With a Musical Ceremony; Details

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match 2023: The most anticipated and enthralling clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan is all set to take place on Saturday, 14 October in Ahmedabad, according to the ICC World Cup Schedule 2023. The excitement of this match is already at peak, and undoubtedly the game will fetch a massive viewership. To make the India vs Pakistan world cup match even more interesting, a musical ceremony will take place 1 hour prior to the game. There are even reports that some golden ticket holders will also attend the historic IND vs PAK ICC World Cup Cricket match.

So far both the teams have performed well in the ongoing World Cup 2023. India won two matches against Australia and Afghanistan, and is at position 2 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 4 points and a run rate of +1.500. Pakistan is at spot 3 with 4 points and a run rate of +0.927, after beating Netherlands and Sri Lanka.