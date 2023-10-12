India vs Pakistan World Cup Match 2023 To Begin With a Musical Ceremony; Details

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 will start with a musical ceremony. Golden ticket holders to attend the match.
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match 2023: The most anticipated and enthralling clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan is all set to take place on Saturday, 14 October in Ahmedabad, according to the ICC World Cup Schedule 2023. The excitement of this match is already at peak, and undoubtedly the game will fetch a massive viewership. To make the India vs Pakistan world cup match even more interesting, a musical ceremony will take place 1 hour prior to the game. There are even reports that some golden ticket holders will also attend the historic IND vs PAK ICC World Cup Cricket match.
So far both the teams have performed well in the ongoing World Cup 2023. India won two matches against Australia and Afghanistan, and is at position 2 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 4 points and a run rate of +1.500. Pakistan is at spot 3 with 4 points and a run rate of +0.927, after beating Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
The IND and PAK world cup match will be played on 14 October 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the game, a curtain raise musical event is scheduled to take place from 12:40 pm to 1:10 pm. The players of both the teams will be escorted to the ground by Kids who will be acting as mascots foe.
According to Anil Patel - secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), golden card holders will have the opportunity to attend the IND vs PAK match. If you do not know, the golden card holders are Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajinikanth. Besides, several VIPs and Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace this momentous occasion.
The India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets have been the talk of the town from quite a long time. After getting sold quickly, BCCI released almost 4 sets of IND vs PAK match tickets. The latest set of tickets was released on 11 October for public sale. Interested users can go through the BookMyShow app to check if there is any availability of the tickets.
Go to the official website, bookmyshow.com.
Click on the direct link to Book ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online.
Now choose the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match.
The ticket price will be displayed on your computer screen.
Select the ticket.
Enter the required details.
Make the payment.
Once you get the confirmation message about booking, your ticket booking is complete.
Your ICC World Cup IND vs PAK Tickets will be delivered to you soon.
