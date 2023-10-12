ICC World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Reacts To Kohli & Naveen's Happy Reunion

While the headlines after the 2023 ICC World Cup game between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday were all about skipper Rohit Sharma's match-winning and record-breaking century, there was another moment during the game that won over the fans.

During India's chase, Virat Kohli and Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq were seen smiling while shared a hug and having a conversation. This, just five months after the two were involved in a heated altercation during an IPL match between their teams.