ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Crowd Chants ‘Kohli Kohli’ as Naveen Comes Out To Bat

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium erupted with chants of “Kohli Kohli” as soon as Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq was walking out to bat during the 2023 ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, which is being played in Delhi.

The rivalry between the former Indian skipper and Afghan bowler dates back to 1 May, where during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the pair was involved in a heated exchange.