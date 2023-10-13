New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: According to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, New Zealand and Bangladesh are all set to play against each other on Friday, 13 October 2023. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 2 pm while as the toss will be held half an hour early.

So far, New Zealand has played two matches, and won both of them. They won their first match against England by 9 wickets, and second match against Netherlands by 99 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their opening match against Afghanistan by 6 wickets, and lost second match against England by 137 runs.

New Zealand is currently leading the ICC World Cup Points Table with 4 points and a run rate of +1.958. On contrary, Bangladesh is at spot 6 in the standings table with 2 points and a run rate of -0.653.