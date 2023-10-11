ICC World Cup 2023: Don’t Want To Lose Focus Thinking About 7 WC Tons – Rohit

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Don’t Want To Think Much About 7 WC Centuries,’ Says Rohit
(Photo: PTI)
After guiding the home side to a massive 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke about his stellar century during the run-chase. The 36-year-old opener revealed that he had been working on his batting for a long time and that it felt special to score a hundred.
“It's a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don't want to think too much, I don't want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big,” Rohit said at the post-match conference.
"I don't want to think too much about it (seven centuries). I don't want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big," the Indian skipper said.
“It's my job to make sure we get those (quick) starts, especially in run chases. That's something I have done in the past and something I love doing. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Just need to keep doing it and keep putting oppositions under pressure,” he added.
Speaking about the pitch and his batting, the player of the match said, “It was a good pitch to bat on, I just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on from a long time.”
In today’s clash against Afghanistan, the Indian captain broke multiple records as he surpassed West Indies’ Chris Gayle who had 553 international sixes, to take the title of batter with the most sixes in international cricket.
Additionally, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 6 ODI World Cup centuries, as he struck his seventh ODI century in this match, becoming the first batter to do so.
He also completed 1000 runs in the World Cup, becoming the fastest among Indian batters to do so, and the joint-fastest overall (in terms of innings played).
