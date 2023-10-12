Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Top the Table With 2 Wins

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has come to an interesting twist with the rankings of the team changing every day after the matches. In the last two days, there have been only two matches and India moved to the second position after defeating Afghanistan by 8 wickets. In today's match between South Africa and Australia, South Africa won the match by 134 runs and had a run rate of +2.360.

Have a look at today's Cricket World Cup points table after the South Africa vs. Australia match.