ICC World Cup 2023: The Quint’s Team of the Tournament

If we go back to that match against Afghanistan, we will find how Maxwell alone could not have taken Australia over the line, had it not been for Pat Cummins’ gritty 68-ball 12. And then in the final, India would not have been restricted to merely 240, had it not been for the timely wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. Cummins will be leading our team.

Purely in terms of individual performances, across all disciplines – batters, bowlers and all-rounders – there has not been a more mesmerising performer than Mohammed Shami. Initially not a part of India’s playing XI plans, he went on to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 55 wickets, and this edition’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets – seven of those coming against New Zealand in the semi-final.