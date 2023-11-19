ICC World Cup 2023 Award Winners: Virat Kohli Bags Player of the Tournament

ICC World Cup 2023 Award Winners: Virat Kohli Bagged Player of the Tournament
(Photo: PTI)
After defeating hosts India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia on Monday lifted the ODI World Cup trophy for a record 6th time.
Team India enjoyed a dream run in the league-stage and the knockout-stage, but their winning streak ended after the men in yellow humbled them in the marquee contest.
Despite losing in the final, India’s World Cup campaign was laced with some brilliant batting and bowling prowess. As the showpiece event draws to an end, here’s a list of award winners of the tournament:
With 765 runs, a wicket and 5 catches to his name, India's Virat Kohli bagged the Player of the Tournament award. In addition, the former Indian skipper also received award for most fifties with six to his credit and the award for most runs.
Mohammed Shami finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker and clinched the "most wickets" award with 24 to to his name. The veteran pacer was also accredited with "Best Bowling Figures" award for his performance in the India vs New Zealand semi-final match where he scalped 7 wickets.
The Indian skipper was awarded the "most sixes" award as he notched up 31 sixes in the tournament.
Travis Head guided his side to 6-wicket victory with his 120-ball 137 at a strike rate of 114.17 laced with 15 boundaries and four maximums. The Australian opener bagged the "Player of the Match in Final" award.
Glenn Maxwell was given the awards for "Highest Score" and "Highest Striker Rate" for his exploits against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 at a staggering strike rate of 150.37 and helped his side record a historic victory.
Proteas wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock hung boots from the 50-over format of the game with 594 runs, which included four centuries. The 30-year-old was presented with an award for "Most Hundreds." Additionally, he also bagged the award for "Most Dismissals By a Wicketkeeper" with 20 to his name.
New Zealand's Daryll Mitchell was given the award for "Most Catches" as he finished the tournament with 11 catches to his credit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)