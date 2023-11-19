ICC World Cup 2023 Award Winners: Virat Kohli Bags Player of the Tournament

After defeating hosts India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia on Monday lifted the ODI World Cup trophy for a record 6th time.

Team India enjoyed a dream run in the league-stage and the knockout-stage, but their winning streak ended after the men in yellow humbled them in the marquee contest.

Despite losing in the final, India’s World Cup campaign was laced with some brilliant batting and bowling prowess. As the showpiece event draws to an end, here’s a list of award winners of the tournament: