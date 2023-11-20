World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Was Exceptional’ – Coach Dravid Praises Captain

No Plans About Future: Rahul Dravid

Amid some chatter about Rahul Dravid's time at the helm coming to an end soon, the coach has confirmed he is yet to plan about the future, with his focus being this tournament till now.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it. I think all our energies were focused on this match and on this tournament. (We had) focused till here. And I haven't actually given it any thought. I have no plans of what's going to happen in the future," Dravid said.