World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Was Exceptional’ – Coach Dravid Praises Captain

ICC World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Sharma Was Exceptional’ – Coach Rahul Dravid Praises Indian Captain
(Photo: PTI)
Though his team suffered an agonizing defeat to Australia in the final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, the Indian cricket team’s coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for his team, and especially, the leader of the flock – Rohit Sharma.
Speaking on his team’s skipper after the match, coach Dravid said “Rohit has been an exceptional leader. He has really led this team fantastically well. I think he's certainly got the dressing room. He has always been available for any of our conversations, any of our meetings. Sometimes, there's been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy that goes in, but he has always committed to those things. He's given a lot of his personal time and energy into this campaign.”
Amid some chatter about Rahul Dravid's time at the helm coming to an end soon, the coach has confirmed he is yet to plan about the future, with his focus being this tournament till now.
"Honestly, I haven't thought about it. I think all our energies were focused on this match and on this tournament. (We had) focused till here. And I haven't actually given it any thought. I have no plans of what's going to happen in the future," Dravid said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)