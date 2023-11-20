World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Was Exceptional’ – Coach Dravid Praises Captain

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Was Exceptional’ – Coach Dravid Praises Captain

#INDvsAUSfinal | Despite losing the #CWC23final, India's coach Rahul Dravid praised his team's leader, #RohitSharma.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Rohit Sharma Was Exceptional’ – Coach Rahul Dravid Praises Indian Captain

(Photo: PTI)

Though his team suffered an agonizing defeat to Australia in the final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, the Indian cricket team’s coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for his team, and especially, the leader of the flock – Rohit Sharma.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a fiery start for the umpteenth, courtesy of their captain. Rohit scored 47 runs in 31 deliveries before losing his wicket to a spectacular Travis Head catch, which proved to be the turning point of the game.
Speaking on his team’s skipper after the match, coach Dravid said “Rohit has been an exceptional leader. He has really led this team fantastically well. I think he's certainly got the dressing room. He has always been available for any of our conversations, any of our meetings. Sometimes, there's been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy that goes in, but he has always committed to those things. He's given a lot of his personal time and energy into this campaign.”

His batting as well, I thought it was fantastic, the way he set the tone for us. We knew that we wanted to play a certain way. We wanted to play a positive and attacking brand of cricket. He was very committed to doing that. Rohit wanted to lead by example. Right through the tournament, he was quite superb in doing that. I just can't speak more highly of him as a person and as a leader.
Rahul Dravid
No Plans About Future: Rahul Dravid

Amid some chatter about Rahul Dravid's time at the helm coming to an end soon, the coach has confirmed he is yet to plan about the future, with his focus being this tournament till now.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it. I think all our energies were focused on this match and on this tournament. (We had) focused till here. And I haven't actually given it any thought. I have no plans of what's going to happen in the future," Dravid said.

Published: 19 Nov 2023,01:25 AM IST

