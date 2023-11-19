ICC World Cup 2023 Final: India Defeated – 10 Big Moments Which Defined the Game
(Photo: PTI)
Despite coming into the match on the back of ten consecutive victories, despite having players topping both the leading run-scorers and leading wicket-takers charts, and despite around 92,453 fans cheering and praying for them, India could not avoid the ‘big stage’ ghosts which have been haunting them in ICC events since the last decade. In the 2023 ICC World Cup final, India succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Australia.
Chasing a target of 241 runs, Australia crossed the finish line in only 43 overs, at the loss of six wickets. Let us have a look at the ten big moments which defined this match:
The first big moment of the match was the start Indian captain Rohit Sharma – who led by example, albeit for a brief period – gave his team. The onslaught took all but an over to commence, as in only the second over, he smacked two consecutive boundaries off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling.
Ultimately, Rohit accumulated 47 runs in 31 deliveries, in a shortlived-yet-enthralling knock that featured four boundaries and three sixes.
Despite an in-form Shubman Gill scoring only 4 runs, the scales were significantly tipped in India’s favour till Rohit Sharma was at the crease. After 9.3 overs, India’s score read 76/1. And then, calamity struck.
A leading edge went towards the point region, where Travis Head took a spectacular catch to hand the departure ticket to the Indian captain.
Albeit Rohit’s dismissal was among the match’s major turning points, he scored exactly the same runs, 47, in the semi-final as well. What made a bigger difference was the faltering of Shreyas Iyer, who had scored two centuries and two half-centuries in his four appearances.
After getting off the mark with a boundary, Iyer edged a Pat Cummins delivery straight into the gloves of Josh Inglis, putting India in a precarious position at 81/3.
Australia might have won the match quite comfortably, but they would have had an even easier victory had it not been for the 67-run third-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
As in the league stage fixture against Australia, Kohli and Rahul were entrusted with the task of stabilising an Indian batting order which was staring at a collapse. Albeit they took 109 deliveries to score those 67 runs, it was the need of the four.
Approaching the 150-run mark before the 30th over, India were in the perfect position to switch gears and revert to their attacking style. And they would have reverted, had it not been for Kohli’s dismissal.
It might go under the radar, but a decision from the Indian think tank which has not made much sense in hindsight is that of promoting Ravindra Jadeja up the order, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Notably, Jadeja did not get the chance to bat in the two previous matches, and had batted in only four of India’s ten matches.
The move did not pay dividends, with the all-rounder scoring only 9 runs off 21 deliveries, before losing his wicket to Josh Hazlewood in the 22nd delivery.
Following Jadeja’s dismissal, all of India’s hopes lied on KL Rahul, who could not capitalise on the foundation he had laid. When batting on 66, in the 42nd over, he got the faintest of edges to a Mitchell Starc delivery, but that was all Australia needed to ensure the shift of balance.
The target of 241 – even after considering the tricky and two-paced nature of the track – was not going to be daunting for the Australian batting unit. What India needed was wickets – both early, and aplenty – and the pair of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah delivered just that.
Those three wickets were all India could celebrate in Australia’s innings, as what followed was a match-winning knock from Travis Head. The opening batter, who was among the main architects of Australia’s triumph over India in the World Test Championship final as well, scored 137 runs in only 120 deliveries.
Head’s innings might have been the most pertinent reason behind Australia’s triumph, but it was not the solitary one. He needed someone to halt the procession of wickets at the other end, which was done by Marnus Labuschagne.
The batter, who was not even a part of Australia’s initial squad, scored 58 runs in 110 deliveries. In all fairness, he did have luck on his side, being saved by an umpire’s call when batting on 34.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)