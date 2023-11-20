The Hitman's Legacy: Chin Up Rohit, You Led the Indian Team by Example

Travis Head had to cover a lot of ground, and the catch was not an easy one.

He, however, saw that this was too precious an opportunity to miss and raced with his eyes focused upward. He made a perfectly timed dive as the bowler, Glenn Maxwell, lifted his fist in joy when the ball finally touched down in Head's hands.

In Motera, during the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, there was an instant of absolute silence when the catch was taken.

In all of India, there was complete despair as their skipper walked off after blasting 47 off just 31 deliveries.

The goal of Indian captain Rohit Sharma was to end the batting powerplay strongly. Before coming out to go for a third consecutive boundary, he took Glenn Maxwell to task and blasted the all-rounder for a four and a six.