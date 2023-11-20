World Cup 2023: Rohit’s Super 16 – Some Don’t Need Trophies To Be Called Legends

The 16 players who donned the blue jersey at the 2023 ICC World Cup, with the target of third crown on their backs and the hopes of 1.4 billion on their shoulders, might not have the glittering, golden winners’ medals around their necks. For, they were second-best in the final.

But on any and every occasion barring that, they were head and shoulders above everyone, showing how India – not merely an assemblage of cricketers, but that of the nation – can not only win, but do so in the most dominant of styles.

This is the story of Rohit Sharma’s Super 16, who won’t need any trophies to be called legends: