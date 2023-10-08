ICC World Cup 2023: NZ Captain Kane Williamson to Miss Netherland Clash

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss his side's ICC World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands, scheduled on Monday, as he makes his way back to full fitness from an ACL tear he suffered during IPL earlier this year, informed head coach Gary Stead.

Williamson played in New Zealand’s Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out, but was not risked in the field as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.