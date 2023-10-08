ICC World Cup 2023: NZ Captain Kane Williamson to Miss Netherland Clash
(Photo: BCCI)
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss his side's ICC World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands, scheduled on Monday, as he makes his way back to full fitness from an ACL tear he suffered during IPL earlier this year, informed head coach Gary Stead.
Williamson played in New Zealand’s Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out, but was not risked in the field as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The 33-year-old was absent for the tournament opener match against England and is now aiming to make a return during New Zealand's third match against Bangladesh on 13 October in Chennai.
"We've got another training to get through today, so we'll finalize the team (for the match against the Netherlands) once we've got through that training. But at this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament," he added.
While Williamson continues to work his way back to full fitness, New Zealand are set to be buoyed by the availability of fast bowlers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson as they look to continue their strong start to the group stage.
"He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and then we will make a call after that, but it's all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament," he added.
