India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Live updates of India vs Australia Today’s Match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
India are all set to take on Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 2023 ICC World Cup match.
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first against India.
Ishan Kishan has replaced Shubman Gill in the playing XI who is missing out due to illness.
The Indian side is led by Rohit Sharma while Pat Cummins is serving as the captain to the Aussies.
It is the first match of the tournament for both the sides.
Players are walking out in the middle. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are at the crease for Australia, Warner on strike. Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack for India.
Right then, both teams are done with their national anthems with India's echoing loud at the Chepauk. Live action super soon!
A little trivia ahead of the match - Virat Kohli is the only batter from the current squad to have a century scored at this venue.
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
"The conditions are there for the bowlers, slightly on the slower side. We need to understand our lines and lengths early. We've played a lot of cricket before the WC, played two good series' and covered all our bases. Shubman hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting." - Rohit Sharma at the toss
Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bat first against India.
"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out, good opportunity to bat. We are in a good spot, we've played a lot over the last month. Travis Head isn't here, Abbott and Josh Inglis miss out." - Cummins at the toss
"Could be two-paced, little bit on the slower side. Fast bowling won't be easy either, especially back of the length. India will be tempted to play three spinners. Won't be surprised even if Australia play at least two. Don't underestimate Adam Zampa on this surface." - Ravi Shastri
While we wait for the toss, here's something for you to read about India's spin attack:
With a black soil pitch selected for the game, spinners will have a say in the match as it progresses on Sunday. India’s spinners in the ODI World Cup squad include left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has picked 33 wickets in 17 matches, the most amongst spinners participating in World Cup.
"I am feeling really good. I have been out for a while but now I have been playing for the last two months, feels good to be back and traveling with the team. It feels great to play in a home WC, you don't get to play home WCs but we are the lucky ones. Australia are a very good side, we played them recently, and it is going to be a cracking contest. The feeling is quite relaxed, we have played a lot of cricket recently, when the warm up games were washed out, the players tried to relax and refresh. Basically the preparation stays the same, try and give your best, try to keep things simple and back your strengths, enjoy the occasion as you don't get to play a lot of WCs. It is starting at 2 o clock, it is going to be a little hot but we are looking forward to it and hopefully things go our way." - Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the match
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis
