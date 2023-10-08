India vs Australia Updates, ICC World Cup 2023: Aus Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

"I am feeling really good. I have been out for a while but now I have been playing for the last two months, feels good to be back and traveling with the team. It feels great to play in a home WC, you don't get to play home WCs but we are the lucky ones. Australia are a very good side, we played them recently, and it is going to be a cracking contest. The feeling is quite relaxed, we have played a lot of cricket recently, when the warm up games were washed out, the players tried to relax and refresh. Basically the preparation stays the same, try and give your best, try to keep things simple and back your strengths, enjoy the occasion as you don't get to play a lot of WCs. It is starting at 2 o clock, it is going to be a little hot but we are looking forward to it and hopefully things go our way." - Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the match