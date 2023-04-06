IPL 2023: Kane Williamson To Undergo Surgery, ‘Unlikely’ to Feature in World Cup
IPL 2023: Having suffered an ACL injury, Kane Williamson will undergo surgery within the next three weeks.
New Zealand's ODI captain, Kane Williamson will require surgery on his injured right knee, after scans confirmed that he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year's ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India.
After receiving the news Williamson wanted to acknowledge the support he'd received since sustaining the injury.
"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that. Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," he was quoted as saying by NZC.
"It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible," he further added.
I Will Support New Zealand Over the Next Few Months: Kane Williamson
While the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the team in any way he could.
"I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months," the skipper mentioned.
Williamson is likely to have surgery on his knee within the next three weeks. Meanwhile, his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans have got off to the perfect start, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in their first two matches.
