ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli vs Netherlands
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
In a bid to secure a record-breaking ninth consecutive win in the 2023 ICC World Cup, India’s reliable batting pair of captain Rohit Sharma, and former captain Virat Kohli, broke quite a few records with their knocks against Netherlands today (12 November).
Rohit laid the foundation for the middle-order yet again with a 54-ball 61, which included eight fours and a couple of sixes. Kohli, along similar lines, scored a half-century, adding 51 runs to his team’s cause by playing 56 deliveries.
Let us have a look at every record they have broken:
With his two sixes in today’s match, Rohit Sharma now has the record of smashing the most number of sixes in ODI in a calendar year (59), surpassing AB de Villiers’ feat.
Most ODI sixes in a calendar year:
1. Rohit Sharma – 59 (2023)
2. AB de Villiers – 58 (2015)
3. Chris Gayle – 56 (2019)
4. Shahid Afridi – 48 (2002)
5. Muhammad Waseem – 47 (2023)
Moreover, he became the first player in the history of the game to north of 500 runs in consecutive editions of the ODI World Cup. As for the overall figures, he joins Sachin Tendulkar as the only two batters who have crossed the 500-run mark on multiple editions.
Players who have scored 500+ runs in a World Cup on more than one occasion:
1. Sachin Tendulkar – 673 (2003) & 523 (1996)
2. Rohit Sharma – 648 (2019) & 503 (2023)
Rohit has also surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s 2003 World Cup tally of 465 runs to record the most runs by an Indian captain in a single World Cup edition.
Most Runs by an Indian captain in a single World Cup:
1. Rohit Sharma – 503 (2023)
2. Sourav Ganguly – 465 (2003)
3. Virat Kohli – 443 (2019)
4. Mohammad Azharuddin – 332 (1992)
5. Kapil Dev – 303 (1983)
With his 61-run against the Dutch, Rohit became only the third Indian player to score over 14000 international runs whilst playing as an opener.
Most international runs as an opener for India:
1. Virender Sehwag – 16119
2. Sachin Tendulkar – 15335
3. Rohit Sharma – 14049
4. Sunil Gavaskar – 12258
5. Shikhar Dhawan – 10867
He also holds the record of hitting the most sixes as a captain in a single ODI World Cup edition.
Most Sixes as a captain in a single World Cup:
1. Rohit Sharma – 23 (2023)
2. Eoin Morgan – 22 (2019)
3. AB de Villiers – 21 (2015)
4. Aaron Finch – 18 (2019)
5. Brendon McCullum – 17 (2015)
Virat Kohli became only the third player to score seven 50+ knocks in a single World Cup edition, joining Shakib Al Hasan and Sachin Tendulkar on the list.
Most 50+ scores in a single ODI World Cup:
1. Shakib Al Hasan – 7 in 8 innings (2019)
2. Virat Kohli – 7 in 9 innings (2023)
3. Sachin Tendulkar – 7 in 11 innings (2003)
4. Rohit Sharma – 6 in 9 innings (2019)
5. David Warner – 6 in 10 innings (2019)
Moreover, this was his 71st ODI half-century, which sees him equal Sourav Ganguly’s tally. Albeit, Ganguly played 19 more innings.
Most ODI fifties by an Indian:
1. Sachin Tendulkar – 96 fifties in 452 innings
2. Rahul Dravid – 82 fifties in 314 innings
3. MS Dhoni – 73 fifties in 294 innings
4. Virat Kohli – 71 fifties in 278 innings
5. Sourav Ganguly – 71 fifties in 297 innings
Lastly, Kohli is now leading the run-scorers’ chart of the competition.
Most runs in ODI World Cup 2023 (so far):
1. Virat Kohli – 594
2. Quinton de Kock – 591
3. Rachin Ravindra – 565
4. Rohit Sharma – 503
5. David Warner – 499
