World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli vs Netherlands

Records Broken by Rohit Sharma

With his two sixes in today’s match, Rohit Sharma now has the record of smashing the most number of sixes in ODI in a calendar year (59), surpassing AB de Villiers’ feat.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year:

1. Rohit Sharma – 59 (2023)

2. AB de Villiers – 58 (2015)

3. Chris Gayle – 56 (2019)

4. Shahid Afridi – 48 (2002)

5. Muhammad Waseem – 47 (2023)

Moreover, he became the first player in the history of the game to north of 500 runs in consecutive editions of the ODI World Cup. As for the overall figures, he joins Sachin Tendulkar as the only two batters who have crossed the 500-run mark on multiple editions.

Players who have scored 500+ runs in a World Cup on more than one occasion: