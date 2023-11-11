In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Pakistan Bow Out With Defeat to England
(Photo: PTI & The Quint)
ICC World Cup 2023: In the penultimate league stage match of the competition, England handed Pakistan a 93-run defeat in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
ICC World Cup 2023: Indian fans in Kolkata displayed their admiration for the Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, comparing him with Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, flag of Palestine was also on display at the Eden Gardens.
ICC World Cup 2023: Opting to bat first, England had a good start with the bat, courtesy of the opening pair of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow.
ICC World Cup 2023: Bairstow was the more impressive of the two, scoring 59 runs in 61 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf dismissed Bairstow in the 19th over of the match.
ICC World Cup 2023: Post the openers' downfall, Joe Root and Ben Stokes stitched a game-defining second-wicket partnership of 132 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Stokes was England's leading run-scorer of the game, accumulating 84 runs in only 76 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: The English Test skipper lost his wicket to Shaheen Afridi in the 41st over.
ICC World Cup 2023: But with a 17-ball 30-run cameo from Harry Brook, England managed to post a mammoth total of 337 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: England had an excellent start with the ball, as David Willey – who was playing his last international game – dismissed both Pakistani openers, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman, in the first couple of overs.
ICC World Cup 2023: However, skipper Babar Azam stabilised Pakistan's innings.
ICC World Cup 2023: Babar scored 38 runs in 45 deliveries, before falling prey to Gus Atkinson.
ICC World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan could not capitalise on his good start as well, as he lost his wicket whilst batting on 36 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan's lone warrior in the run chase was Agha Salman. The all-rounder scored 51 runs in 45 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: Adil Rashid had a decent outing with the ball, dismissing Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan.
ICC World Cup 2023: But the star of the show was David Willey. He bowed out with a three-wicket haul.
ICC World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf played an entertaining knock of 35 runs from 23 deliveries, but that was nowhere near enough to avoid a defeat.
ICC World Cup 2023: England, hence, ended their campaign with a clinical win.
ICC World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, a Pakistan fan in Kolkata jokingly rues the lack of 'Qudrat ka Nizam' (nature's miracles).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)