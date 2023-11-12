India vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: India Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Team India are taking on the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their last group-stage match.
India are still unbeaten in the tournament with eight wins out of eight clashes.
With two wins out of eight matches so far, the men in orange, on the other hand, are at the last position on the points table.
India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Both sides are playing an unchanged XI.
Regardless of what happens the toss, we have done well. Good opportunity for us to tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played this tournament. Makes the job easier as a skipper. We are playing the same team. - Rohit Sharma at the Toss
The stage is set for Virat Kohli to score his 50th ODI Hundred. The Chinnaswamy crowd is buzzing. Will the fans get what they want? They are all set to celebrate - for each one of Kohli's 49 centuries, there are 49 cutouts placed outside the ground.
"You're at a pointy end of a tournament now. So now at this stage it's about just focusing on getting the guys who you think are going to be playing in the 11 in the best possible space mentally and physically to be able to play that semifinal and hopefully the final if we earn it. So that will be the single point of thinking. There are times for larger-picture thinking and there are times for narrow-focus thinking and in my opinion, now's the time for sheer narrow-focus thinking if everyone is fit." - Rahul Dravid