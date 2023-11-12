India vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: India Win Toss, Opt to Bat

"You're at a pointy end of a tournament now. So now at this stage it's about just focusing on getting the guys who you think are going to be playing in the 11 in the best possible space mentally and physically to be able to play that semifinal and hopefully the final if we earn it. So that will be the single point of thinking. There are times for larger-picture thinking and there are times for narrow-focus thinking and in my opinion, now's the time for sheer narrow-focus thinking if everyone is fit." - Rahul Dravid