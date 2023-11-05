ICC World Cup 2023: 'We Needed Virat Kohli To Play on Tricky Pitch,' Says Rohit

‘Last Two Games Have Shown What Shreyas Iyer Is Capable Of’

When asked if Shreyas Iyer’s knock of 77 runs off 87 balls repaid his faith in the batter, Sharma said, “Even if the faith hadn't been repaid, I would have still stuck to them. We need to keep the trust. It can't be done everyday. The last two games have shown what Iyer is capable of.”

The skipper also hailed the bowling department and credited them for India’s success.

“We got a decent score and then the seamers did the job. We lost a wicket in the first over. Then got runs and then the seamers did well. For Shami to comeback the way he has, shows the mindset,” he said.