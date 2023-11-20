Pro-Palestine Man Who Disrupted CWC Final Is a Kohli Fan, Serial Match Protester

In a short video following his detainment, the pitch invader said that his name is Johnson, and added that he entered the field to meet Virat Kohli. When a journalist asked him about his pro-Palestine t-shirt, he expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

"The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground," the Ahmedabad Police said.

The pitch invader was identified as Johnson Wen, an Australian reportedly of Chinese-Filipino heritage, and a TikToker who goes by the moniker Pyjama Man. But most importantly: