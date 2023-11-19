ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WC Final: Man Wearing 'Free Palestine' Shirt Breaches Security to Enter Pitch

The man was seen trying to hug Virat Kohli – who was one of the batsmen on the pitch.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
2 min read
WC Final: Man Wearing 'Free Palestine' Shirt Breaches Security to Enter Pitch
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An unidentified man wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt breached security to enter the pitch during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, 19 November. He was seen trying to hug Virat Kohli – who was one of the batsmen on the pitch.

Also Read

World Cup Song to Dhol: Fans Bring Out Their Creative Best Ahead of India vs Aus

World Cup Song to Dhol: Fans Bring Out Their Creative Best Ahead of India vs Aus
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

He was wearing a white t-shirt with the message ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ and ‘Free Palestine.'

Also Read

World Cup 2023: India vs Australia – 5 Player Battles That Could Decide Winner

World Cup 2023: India vs Australia – 5 Player Battles That Could Decide Winner
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The man was caught and taken to custody by security officials.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Topics:  2023 ICC World Cup 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×