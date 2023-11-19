WC Final: Man Wearing 'Free Palestine' Shirt Breaches Security to Enter Pitch

An unidentified man wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt breached security to enter the pitch during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, 19 November. He was seen trying to hug Virat Kohli – who was one of the batsmen on the pitch.
He was wearing a white t-shirt with the message ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ and ‘Free Palestine.'
The man was caught and taken to custody by security officials.
