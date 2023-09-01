A video showing Russia President Vladimir Putin paying his respects at a funeral is going viral on the internet.
What is the claim?: Users have shared this video claiming that President Putin is paying his respects at the funeral of the late Wagner mercenary group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The Wagner chief and nine other passengers died in a plane crash in Tver near Moscow, Russia on 23 August.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: This video is from 2013, when President Putin attended the funeral of his former Judo trainer Anatoly Rakhlin, which took place in St Petersburg.
Moreover, a statement from the Kremlin said that President Putin was not going to attend Prigozhin's funeral.
How did we find out?: With a relevant keyword search on YouTube, we came across a similar video, shot from a different angle, uploaded by Epsilon News Network dated 10 August 2013.
Swipe right to see the comparison between the frames of the viral video with the original video.
- 01/03
Here is a comparison between the viral video and Epsilon News Network.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)
- 02/03
Here is a comparison between the viral video and Epsilon News Network.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)
- 03/03
Here is a comparison between the viral video and Epsilon News Network.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)
Further, we also found news reports by Russian News Agency TASS that had a statement from Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov about President Putin not attending the Wagner boss's funeral.
Russian news agency Interfax also reported that the Kremlin has no information about Prigozhin's funeral.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral video is from 2013 and does not show President Putin attending the Wagner Chief's funeral.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)