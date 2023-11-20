'Heartbreak For Our Heroes': How Front Pages Covered India's Loss at World Cup

Here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked the day after India's World Cup defeat.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after India’s heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked. First off, Hindustan Times.
Business Standard.
The Telegraph.
The Times of India.
The Statesmen.
The Indian Express.
The Financial Express.
The Business Line.
The Pioneer.
The Hindu.
