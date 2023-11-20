Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Heartbreak For Our Heroes': How Front Pages Covered India's Loss at World Cup

'Heartbreak For Our Heroes': How Front Pages Covered India's Loss at World Cup

Here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked the day after India's World Cup defeat.
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked the day after India's World Cup defeat.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked the day after India's World Cup defeat.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A day after India’s heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked. First off, Hindustan Times.

Business Standard.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023 Award Winners: Virat Kohli Bags Player of the Tournament

The Telegraph.

The Times of India.

The Statesmen.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Express.

Also ReadWorld Cup 2023 Final: 10 Years, 10 Events, 0 Trophies – India’s Agony Continues

The Financial Express.

The Business Line.

The Pioneer.

The Hindu.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023 Final: India Defeated – 10 Big Moments Which Defined the Game

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT