Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Saurashtra vs Maharashtra live streaming details are here.
(Photo Courtesy: ESPNcricinfo.com)
Saurashtra and Maharashtra are ready to lock horns in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 today, Friday, 2 December. The Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra unit entered the finals after defeating Karnataka by five wickets. Maharashtra entered the final round after defeating Assam in the semifinals by 12 runs. Now, viewers are excited to watch both teams face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final. They can watch the live streaming of the match.
We have all the latest details about the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Saurashtra vs Maharashtra live streaming that viewers must know if they want to watch the match. The captain of Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad's form can help the team to win. For Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat will play an important role. Both teams have strong players so it will be fun to watch.
What is the date of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final 2022 match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra is all set to be played today, on Friday, 2 December, as per schedule.
What is the time of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at 9:00 AM IST, according to the schedule.
What is the venue of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra live in India?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra can be seen on Star Sports in India at the scheduled date and time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra in India?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar, as per schedule, for the viewers who are excited to see which team will win.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)