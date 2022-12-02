Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

Saurashtra and Maharashtra are ready to lock horns in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 today, Friday, 2 December. The Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra unit entered the finals after defeating Karnataka by five wickets. Maharashtra entered the final round after defeating Assam in the semifinals by 12 runs. Now, viewers are excited to watch both teams face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final. They can watch the live streaming of the match.

We have all the latest details about the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Saurashtra vs Maharashtra live streaming that viewers must know if they want to watch the match. The captain of Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad's form can help the team to win. For Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat will play an important role. Both teams have strong players so it will be fun to watch.