India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming and Telecast Details here.
After winning the T20I series against the host New Zealand by 1-0, team India is all set to lock horns again with the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series. The IND vs NZ ODI series will start tomorrow on Friday, 25 November and end on Wednesday, 30 November 2022. Unlike T20I series, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the men in blue.
There will be some changes in team India squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Japsrit Bumrah will not be a part of the series.
No major changes have been found so far in the New Zealand team squad.
Let's find out the IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022 Squad, Full Schedule, Live Streaming, and Live Telecast Details below.
Following is the date, time, venue, and a complete schedule of India vs New Zealand ODI series 2022 that will start tomorrow on Friday, 25 November.
|Match Details
|Date
|Local Time
|Venue
|New Zealand vs India 1st ODI
|25-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Auckland
|New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI
|27-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Hamilton
|New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI
|30-Nov
|12:30 PM
|Christchurch
The India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022 live streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Only subscribed users can enjoy the live details of the match.
The live telecast of IND vs NZ ODI series 2022 will be broadcasted on DD Sports channel in India.
New Zealand Team: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, and Jimmy Neesham.
Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav.
