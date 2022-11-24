India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Telecast

After winning the T20I series against the host New Zealand by 1-0, team India is all set to lock horns again with the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series. The IND vs NZ ODI series will start tomorrow on Friday, 25 November and end on Wednesday, 30 November 2022. Unlike T20I series, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the men in blue.

There will be some changes in team India squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2022. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Japsrit Bumrah will not be a part of the series.

No major changes have been found so far in the New Zealand team squad.

Let's find out the IND vs NZ ODI Series 2022 Squad, Full Schedule, Live Streaming, and Live Telecast Details below.